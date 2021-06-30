A British influencer has thrown up all manner of new questions for everyone to contend with after saying that they identify as “transracial”.

31-year-old Oli London has spent over $200,000 on successive surgeries in a bid to look like Jimin from BTS.

Most recently, in a video shared from their hospital bed, London revealed that they had undergone eye surgery, a face list, a brow lift and a temple lift.

However, there was one comment in particular that has left parts of the internet furious.

“I’m finally Korean, I’ve transitioned. I’m so, so happy, I’ve completed my look. I’m finally Korean guys, I have the eyes, I’ve just had a brow lift as well. I’m so happy,” London gushed in the video.

Some were quick to point out that the entire process looks like one big, expensive example of cultural appropriation. Others reminded London that they could have felt Korean by moving to the country and seeking Korean citizenship.

Another simply drew our attention to the idea that someone can become Korean because they “have the eyes”. Which…yeah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We don’t want to stand in the way of anyone’s happiness, but this just all feels very blergh, so instead of commenting further, we will leave you with this tweet from London in which they share the new flag with which they identify.

This is my new official flag for being a non-binary person who identifies as Korean. Thank you for the overwhelming support it was so hard for me to come out as Them/they/kor/ean 🏳️‍🌈⚧ #olilondon #nonbinary pic.twitter.com/5uJp2dBQU5 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 18, 2021