When it comes to pre-mixed booze, seltzers have become the latest craze to hit liquor stores and we can see why – they are absolutely delicious! With many fruity flavours and often little calories, many people have been stocking up on cans for their get togethers.

White Claw is one brand that has become a huge cult favourite amongst fans. From memes to dog toys, people across the globe are hopping on the bandwagon.

Now, Aussies will finally get the chance to try a new flavour that has been flying off shelves in the US. It is the most talked about flavour yet, and it’ll only be on our shores for a short period of time… Black Cherry.

From April 28, you’ll be able to head to selected coastal bars and all good liquor stores to test out the new White Claw flavour.

“White Claw® is truly a global phenomenon; we’ve been overwhelmed at how Australian drinkers have responded since launch,” Lion Consumer and Brand Director Anubha Sahasrabuddhe said.

“We can’t wait to see Black Cherry touch down, and to find out which way Australia will lean on this US cult favourite.”

Advertisement

Advertisement