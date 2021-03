PJ is bracing herself for a big weekend… she’s about to ride a PARTY BUS!

It sounds like a super fun night in theory… a bit of music, dancing, maybe a little cordial… however she’s worried about her age.

She’s now 30 and Jase reckons she’s “way too old for that.”

Is PJ over her head or will she be totally in her element?

We hope you have an amazing time catching up with friends, PJ!

