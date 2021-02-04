As contact tracing gets better, we’re finding that a list of exposure sites can paint quite the picture of someone who has unfortunately caught coronavirus.

It makes you wonder – if you had to be interviewed by the Department of Health, what would your day-to-day say about you on paper?

Jase had a crack at becoming a contact tracer for a day and interviewed PJ on everything she did on Monday. It really gave us an insight into who she really is as a person…

Jase may not 100% believe everything she is telling him, but we hope she enjoyed the salmon!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!