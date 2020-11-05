Summer is almost here and to celebrate, Pampelle – the world’s first ruby red grapefruit aperitif – has created some warm-weather inspired recipes!

They’re easy to make and instantly make you feel like you are on holidays…. what more could you want?

Naturally lower in sugar than other leading aperitifs, Pampelle is a versatile spirit.

To enjoy the deep flavours, Pampelle have shared three delicious recipes:

Pampelle Spritz

Ingredients :

2 parts Pampelle

3 parts Prosecco

1 part Soda Water

Method:

Add plenty of ice to a large wine glass. Pour in the measured ingredients and lightly stir Garnish with a wedge of Ruby Red Grapefruit

Pampelle & Tonic

Ingredients :

1 part Pampelle

Top with Tonic Water

Method:

Build over ice into a tall glass. Garnish with a slice of Ruby Red grapefruit

Pampelle Negroni

Ingredients :

1 part Pampelle

1 part Gin

1 part Vermouth Blanc (sweet)

Method:

Build over ice into a tall glass. Garnish with a slice of Ruby Red Grapefruit.

Available from Dan Murphy’s or Liquorland. For more information visit here.

