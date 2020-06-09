Microwave popcorn: it’s a ritual as old as time.

You whack your bag in the microwave, zap it and BOOM – you have popcorn, right?

As it turns out, we’ve apparently been missing a step this whole time!

A mum has questioned a strange instruction she found on a packet of Aldi microwave popcorn, which has left many scratching their heads.

Liz Overs shared a photo of the “Popping Hints” directions on the Aldi Mums Facebook page, with the first step circled…

“For best results, preheat the microwave oven by heating a cup of water for one minute on high. Remove cup of water before popping corn.”

UMM, SINCE WHEN?

Online reactions range from, “I never even knew there was such a thing as preheating a microwave oven?” to “yes and it actually works… All the kernels popped and the butter melted over all the popcorn.”

Although the reason for preheating isn’t explained in the instructions, a theory floating around is that microwaving the water helps increase the humidity of the microwave and makes the popcorn nice & fluffy.

Well… Only one way to find out!