Following the shock decision to close Myer at Westfield Knox, the shopping centre could be set to lose another popular food joint which has reportedly upset customers.

The future of the Myer Coffee Lounge, located on level three of the department store in Wantirna South, is up in the air after news broke that the store would close at the end of July.

Owners of the cafe, Paul and Paulina Vong told the Herald Sun that the news came as a huge shock to the staff.

“All the Myer staff were crying, some have worked here for 30, 40 years,” Mr Vong said.

“We’re going to lose a lot of money, and we have a mortgage to pay, all our staff have a mortgage to pay.”

Mr Vong also said his customers, which include retirees, are concerned about where they will go for a feed if the store were to shut.

He said they have been speaking to Myer about moving the store to Eastland, but would prefer to stay at Knox if they could continue to pay the same amount of rent.

Owner of Westfield Knox Scentre Group has announced that Woolworths will replace Myer on level one.