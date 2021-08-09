We’re going through a very unique time with heavy restrictions being put on all of us. After many months of these restrictions, so many people are feeling the weight of missing family and friends who are overseas.

But when do we see a light at the end of the tunnel? Will took a moment to discuss the frustration of Australian citizens being unable to travel freely, even if they have the vaccine.

Pointing out the fact that if you’re vaccinated, you should be eligible for those rights, saying “It’s embarrassing. I think we’re really backward.”

What do you think? Should we be allowed to travel without restrictions?

