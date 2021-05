The 3PM Pick Up team is pretty close knit, so why not solidify it with a bit of a ‘blood sister’ style ritual.

Monty offered Kate the chance to swallow some of her “magical insides” in the form of a little capsule she made after giving birth to her son Otis earlier this year.

To be specific, the pill was filled with her placenta and has given her incredible bursts of energy. Kate was honoured!