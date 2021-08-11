We’ve seen people panic buy toilet paper, flour, meat, and now it’s ‘Tasty Toobs’.

But of a shift of tone, but alas, the people want what they want.

Having recently been reintroduced in supermarkets, they are flying off shelves, with some supermarket chains now putting in Toob restrictions.

So Will & Woody wanted to test what else they could possibly buy a shop out of…how about red pens?

Will calls up a newsagency as an old man and puts in the request and somehow incorporates a carrier pigeon into the chat.

Have a listen to how the conversation unfolded here:

