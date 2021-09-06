If you’ve been getting an influx of annoying and strange text messages from unknown phone numbers, you are not alone. All you need to do is look online and Google ‘flubot’.

The sophisticated scam has been sending thousands upon thousands of messages to Australians with “nasty” links that could do some serious damage if you open them.

Delia Rickard from the ACCC broke down the scam with Yumi & Monty on the 3PM Pick Up and explained what to do if you’re receive the messages, and what the telcos are doing to stop it.