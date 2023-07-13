There’s nothing better than finding a good discount code and saving yourself some $$$!

We asked businesses in Melbourne to give our listeners an exclusive Jase and Lauren discount code and the calls went NUTS.

Here’s a list of the best deals we found – just mention Jase & Lauren at any of the stores below and you’re all good to go!

Bodytune Massage – $10 off for the rest of the month

Crystals and Gemstones – 20% off storewide until Sunday

Prestigious Car Detailing – 20% off

The Great Chew – Buy 1 get 1 free (Code: JaseandLauren)

Jumbo Ugg Boots (Moorabbin) – 20% off (Code: JaseandLauren)

Universal Skin & Body Clinic Hawthorn – Buy 1 get 1 free

An Aurora Of Resources Childrens Store In Geelong – 20% off storewide

The Essential Ingredients – South Melbourne – Free box of salt if you buy anything over $10

Sweetsbysezi – 25% off any chocolate bar order placed this week

The Back Alley Bar – $10 cocktails from Thursday – Sunday

Midnight DJs – 60% off wedding package

Twisters Scissors & Twisted Fantasy – 50% off until Sunday

Daniels Donuts (Chirnside Park Shopping Centre/Burwood) – Free 6 pack

Have a listen to the chat below to hear how we found them all and we’ll keep this page updated if we find any more!