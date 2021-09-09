So you know how women say one thing but mean something else? Do they actually mean it when they say they’re fine with a cheapo engagement ring?

Everyday men take the risk to drop on one knee and pop the question. Some risk it even more when they don a cheapo ring that rusts as soon as it touches water.

“But you said you were happy with a cheap ring,” they say when they’re getting hounded for getting their lady a cheap ring.

To avoid any further confusion, we find out if the ladies are actually okay with a cheap ring OR if they actually want something a little more luxurious.