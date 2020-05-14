The global health crisis has thrown spanners in many different directions, including in one of our favourite times of the year – the annual ski season.

Usually, thousands of Victorians would be packing the car for a weekend of frolicking in the snow, but with all the commotion caused by social distancing, it’s hard to tell what the 2020 season could look like.

On Thursday morning, Jase & PJ chatted to Colin Hackworth, the CEO of the Australian Ski Areas Association, who was able to give a good insight into what the future holds. This includes chairlifts, clothing and gear hire!