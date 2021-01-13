The world has been deeply affect by the global pandemic and it particularly taking its toll on many countries in Europe.

New host of the 3PM Pick Up Kate Langbroek was living in Italy when the pandemic first took hold, describing it as the “COVID corridor”.

Luckily she and her family were able to get back to Australia and out of hotel quarantine by Christmas (they actually walked out of the hotel on Christmas Eve!), however they were still affected by the experience.

Kate spoke to Jase & PJ about what it was like living in Italy during the COVID-19 crisis and her experiences in hotel quarantine.

