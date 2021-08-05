Not many people can say they’ve had the opportunity to fang their car at full speed around Albert Park (you could try, but you might get a hefty fine for it.)

However, our girl Lauren Phillips knows how it feels to go at top speed at the iconic Melbourne landmark, having participated in the 2014 Mazda3 Celebrity Challenge!

Lauren jumped into a red Mazda3 and raced the likes of Rob Mills, Dave Thornton, Catriona Rowntree and even KIIS newsreader and sports reporter Clint Stanaway!

Want to see the action? Here’s a video of the first race below. Lauren’s car is red and has a massive ‘PHILLIPS’ label.

