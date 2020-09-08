A graphic suicide has appeared on social media platforms today, prompting parents to remain vigilant with their children’s social media usage.

Act for Kids has been advised that the video features a graphic suicide by gunshot, and may cause extreme distress for children who see it.

Parents are being encouraged to talk to their children to determine whether they have viewed this content, and to limit social media usage until the video has been removed.

Stephen Beckett from Act For Kids says the advice for parents is to monitor their devices when kids get home from school this afternoon.

Act for Kids urges families to follow these three steps to help keep their kids safe online:

1. Secure household devices by setting passcodes and restrictions on all devices.

2. Supervise children online and monitor the material they are accessing.

3. Sit Down and have an open conversation with your child about the material they may see online.

Hear the full story:

If you or a loved one is struggling, you can seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Kids Helpline 1800 551 800 or Act For Kids on 1300 228 000.