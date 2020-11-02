Smartphones can be an expensive investment, especially for kids who love to smash the screens or lose them somewhere between home and school.

Now parents will be able to pick up an iPhone during their weekly supermarket shop.

Coles has announced that they will be selling iPhones starting at just $259 in partnership with Boost Mobile.

It’s a huge difference when you compare the latest iPhone 12 which can cost upwards of $2,000.

It’s unclear when the deal with come to Victoria at this stage, but this is definitely worth keeping an eye out for!

