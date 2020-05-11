Do you guys remember the sweet angel Yosemitebear who uploaded a video of himself reacting to a, let’s be honest, quite average double rainbow in the sky.

No one cared about the rainbow….what we did care about was making sure this precious man THRIVED in the world.

The video has amassed 47 million views since 2010.

Even though it seemed like he was high off his tiddies apparently he was totally sober and really just in awe of the rainbow and that’s what makes it MAGICAL.

“Double rainbow all the way across the sky!”

I DARE YOU to try to watch this without smiling, it’s impossible.

His real name was Paul L. Vasquez and he died aged 57 on Saturday morning.

RIP, I hope there are millions of double and triple rainbows wherever you are!