By the time September 2 rolls around, Victorian students will have spent 146 days in remote learning. It will be a longer period than anywhere in the world.

Across the weekend, students made their voices heard in a silent protest as part of the Shadow Pandemic campaign. At 5:45pm, they gathered out the front of their homes with their school bags for 15 minutes and shared images using the hashtag #shadowpandemic.

A petition is now circulating the web with solutions on how to get kids back to school including staggered class sessions.

On Monday, Jase & Lauren spoke to Sophia, a Year 12 VCE student at Loreto Mandeville Hall. She gave insight on how her school life has changed because of the impacts of COVID-19 and her views on getting back to the classroom.

For more information on the Shadow Pandemic Campaign, go here.

