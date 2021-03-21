New laws could see learner drivers face jail time if they are caught behind the wheel without a supervisor.

Currently, prospective drivers receive fines of $3,330 if they are busted by police but if the new laws pass, the new penalty could see them put behind bars for up to six months.

Records show that around 5,000 learner drivers are caught unsupervised each year and Employment Minister Jaala Pulford said it was an “incredibly dangerous thing.”

“I have a learner driver son myself and the thought of him or any of his friends driving unsupervised is a terrible thing,” she said.

However, the Victorian Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien has knocked back the idea, saying that no one should cop jail time for a “silly mistake.”

“I wouldn’t want to see a young person who’s made a silly mistake go to jail,” he said.

“We need more education so they understand the rules.”