Victorian businesses who are not using a QR code system to record visitors could now receive on the spot fines of up to $1,652.

The State Government revealed that during COVIDSafe Blitz in April, 165 enforcement notices were handed out and a further 300 verbal warnings due to businesses not having a COVIDSafe plan, QR codes and no density quotient signage.

If there are repeated breaches, businesses could face a further $9,913 fine and could even be prosecuted in court.

“As we’ve seen this week, it’s essential every Victorian checks in when visiting a business, to help contact tracers quickly find those who could be at risk of coronavirus exposure,” Acting Minister for Police and Emergency Services Danny Pearson said.

“This new on-the-spot $1652 fine sends a clear message that we will not tolerate any business ignoring its responsibility to help Victoria stay safe and stay open.”

Authorities are also urging the public to become more vigilant after a man in his 30’s tested positive for coronavirus.

He had dined at The Curry Vault in Melbourne’s CBD, and whilst 18 people had been recorded, it was believed there could have been up to 38 people dining at the restaurant at the time of his visit on Friday 7 May.