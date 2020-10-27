With Halloween just around the corner, many families have been eager to find out how they’ll be able to celebrate on October 31 in a COVID safe way.

After lots of questioning at press conferences, the DHHS has finally revealed the officially do’s and don’ts of the yearly event.

Traditional trick-or-treating isn’t encouraged due to the risk of spreading the virus on food or packaging. However, the DHHS has said that it can go ahead if guidelines are followed.

Firstly, no one can enter your property, so leave any candy outside your home such as on a fence.

Don’t put it in a communal bowl and instead use individually wrapped bags for non-contact collection. You should also wash your hands for at least 20 seconds before any food and bag preparation.

DHHS has brainstormed some other ways to celebrate the spookiest day of the year, including gathering in a public place with up to ten people (including yourself), a Halloween scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving, a Zoom party or a movie night. Remember, the 25KM still applies for the evening.

Finally, you must wear a mask with your costume and that includes children 12 years or older. Get creative with it!

To read the key messaging around Halloween 2020, go to the DHHS website.