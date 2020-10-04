US President Donald Trump has briefly left hospital to thank supporters in a surprise drive-by.

Trump waved to dedicated fans, who have been gathering in numbers outside Walter Reed National Miltary Medical Center in Maryland.

President Trump, wearing a mask, rides by his supporters outside Walter Reed while in the back of a Suburban. pic.twitter.com/nsCJyYXHdK — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 4, 2020

He was hospitalised over the weekend as a precaution after testing positive for coronavirus on Friday. His wife, Melania Trump also tested positive but is recovering at the White House.