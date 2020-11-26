UNO is one of those games that never gets old – and it is also one that can get pretty messy when it comes to the rules!

Sure, the packet might come with ‘instructions’… but does anyone really follow them these days?

One NBA All-Star player, Donovan Mitchell set social media alight when he took to Twitter to ask the world about a rule that had apparently kicked off a “heated debate” between his family.

Mitchell, who shoots hoops for Utah Jazz, tweeted: “Do you have to say uno out when you lay your last card in @realUNOgame??”

The poll received almost 57,000 votes with around 62% of people voting yes.

Do you have to say uno out when you play your last card in @realUNOgame ??? Heated debate rn wit the fam 😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 24, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, UNO wanted to weigh in and make the final call – even though Mitchell refused to agree with their answer!

“While calling “UNO Out” when you play your last card is a popular House Rule, it’s not required,” UNO’s tweet read.

“UNO has spoken.”

I know it’s your game and all but this is the incorrect answer 😂😂😂 @realUNOgame https://t.co/OktasS5t50 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 25, 2020

House or UNO’s rules, it’s always fun either way!

Advertisement

Advertisement