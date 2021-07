A Sydney uni has forked out $127,000 in bodyguards and CCTV equipment to protect one of its professors after she started receiving a barrage of threatening letters.

Sounds like an employer that truly cares about the safety of its staff, right?

Thing is, those threatening letters were coming from close to home. Very close to home.

In fact, the professor who was on the receiving end of the threatening letters, was the person sending them to herself.

Take a listen to the story here:

