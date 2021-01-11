Two of Melbourne’s busiest Big W stores will close their doors for the last time on Tuesday January 12, much earlier than expected.

A spokesperson revealed that the Broadmeadows and Box Hill stores will close earlier than planned due to limited stock on the shelves.

“Customers have been enjoying some post-Christmas bargains at both BIG W Broadmeadows and Box Hill during their final days of trading,” the spokesperson said to 7News.com.au.

“Due to limited stock left on shelves, these stores will close their doors on Tuesday 12 January, a few days earlier than planned.

“We would like to thank the community for their support and look forward to servicing our BIG W customers at one of the neighbouring stores in the area and online.”

Many shoppers have taken to social media to share their disappointment over news, with one describing the Broadmeadows store as a “favourite.”

“Many of the staff have been there since the beginning. Bye Big W, you will be missed!”

