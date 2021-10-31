“Viva la Rosé!”

As I seem to catch myself saying on a quaint night by the alfresco area, trying to pretend I don’t care about my Ex’s French Holiday…

Joke’s on them though! I’ve got a piece of “La France” for myself! … At least I think that’s how you’d say it?

“French Rosé never goes astray!” Do you like that one better?

Anyway…

Two of France’s most popular wine labels – Mirabeau and La Planchelière – just launched in handy 250ml cans – Yes way!

They’ve got delectable strawberry aromas and a lively zestiness to them!

I had mine with a cheese board and olives, I’ve got to say, it was divine!

You can pick them up from Dan Murphys and BWS!

+18 Only. Drink Responsibly.