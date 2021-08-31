If you haven’t been watching Nine Perfect Strangers then WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!

It’s streaming weekly on Amazon Prime Video and has an incredible Aussie star-studded cast with Nicole Kidman, Asher Keddie and Samara Weaving alongside some fantastic Hollywood talent like Melissa McCarthy!

The show follows the experience of Nine strangers on a wellness retreat in the mysterious ‘Tranquillum House’ based off Liane Moriarty’s novel.

Fans of the show can now book the exact location where the retreat was filmed on Air Bnb, in Byron Bay.

The luxury estate ‘Soma’ is 10 bedrooms and built on 22 acres of lush bamboo forest!

The estate oozes warm yet modern aesthetics with natural timbers and floor-to-ceiling windows to get you that one step closer to nature.

Hidden away in the hills, ‘Soma’ boasts incredible privacy and is only 10 minutes away from the Byron Bay township which is it’s own experience in itself!

But why would you ever leave because the Air Bnb has a freshwater infinity pool, communal fire pit, central dining area that seats 16 people and it’s own yoga dome!!

The entire property has been designed to be the ultimate sanctuary get-a-way.

You’ll be able to book ‘Soma’ through AirBnb’s Luxe offerings and can even choose to have extra included in your stay such as; meditation courses, breath and bodywork sessions, ayurvedic meals prepared by specialised chefs, housekeeping, pantry and fridge pre-stocking and airport transfers!

It’s a luxury experience so expect to pay a luxury price… starting at $6,474.49/night, it’s a real treat yourself moment!

If this sounds like something you want to do, head here to book!

Nine Perfect Strangers is now available on Amazon Prime Video with new episodes launching weekly.