Jetstar = cheap flights

Jetstar + COVID-19 = cheaper flights

Since domestic travel has opened up and honestly stays open, Aussies are keen to get the hoot out of their own city and stretch their legs.

Since mid-June Jetstar has been offering a tonne of discounted flights and according to them they sold almost 70, 000 fares in a matter of five hours on one day!

So when I find out that the Jetstar Christmas sale has already stated, offering cheap flights since midnight Saturday, know that I RAN to my laptop to have a little looksie.

If the flights we’re talking about haven’t sold out by the time you’re reading this then Bon Voyage you lucky adventurer.

You’ll find flights STARTING at $29 (Adelaide to Melbourne) which is just… well obscene!

For a cool $59 Brisbaners can come down to Sydney and Sydney-siders can go to Melbourne!

If you’re feeling a little flush then for around $100 Sydney-siders can go explore Cairns or Hamilton Island or even Uluru.

I mean I could list all the flights available but let’s do the highlight reel and you can go check them out yourself here.

Brisbaners can literally have a beachside holiday in the Whitsundays with a pineapple both literally and figuratively because it’ll only cost them around $55 for that one!

These prices are all one-way fares and you’d be looking to travel between January-June 2021 so think ahead and godspeed to you all!

