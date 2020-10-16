The Trans-Tasman Bubble has officially begun with flights packed with Kiwis coming across the ditch to our great country. As part of the arrangement, travellers from New Zealand will not need to quarantine on arrival to New South Wales or the Northern Territory, however they will need to on their return home.

Exciting as the step is towards travelling freely again, it had Jase thinking about interstate quarantine rules over Christmas.

Considering many people only get a fortnight break over the holiday period and the quarantine would essentially consume that timeframe, would it really be worth travelling at all?

