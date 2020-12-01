Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has announced that the Victoria will be declared a “very low risk” state from 12:01AM December 8.

Victorians will be able to travel to WA without quarantine, however will need to be screened at the airport and be prepared to take a COVID-19 test.

Anyone preparing to enter WA will require a ‘Good To Go’ Pass as well.

New South Wales will also become a low risk state”, however South Australians will need to hold out a little longer.

Premier Mark McGowan made it clear once again that he will not hesitate to close the hard border if there are outbreaks in eastern Australia once again.

Victorians have not been able to pass through the WA border without the need to quarantine since April 5.