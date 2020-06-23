Pretty much all Australians would be thinking the same thing right now after a rather stressful start to 2020… And that’s that we’re definitely in need of a getaway!

And while we’re all crying for a holiday, the wonderful people over at Webjet have listened!

In order to help support the recovery of Australian tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic, Webjet have launched a 72 hours sale, offering 20% off ALL domestic travel packages, including flights and accommodation!

This means that you can book that weekend away, little trip with your mates or a romantic getaway for much cheaper!

The travel dates available are between 15 July and 31 October 2020 which INCLUDES the September school holiday period! How good!

The sale started yesterday and will last until Thursday 25 June.

All you have to do is add the coupon code HOLIDAY20 when purchasing your travel package!

So start packing your bags and get ready for all those borders to open up! It’s holiday time!

You can check out all the deals here.