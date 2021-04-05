New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to reveal exactly when the Trans-Tasman travel bubble will open later today.

Ms Ardern’s government is signing off on the conditions of the quarantine-free travel arrangement later this morning, with an announcement expected at around 2pm AEST today.

However, we might have already got a strong hint on exactly when the travel bubble will open up.

A search of the Air New Zealand website reveals that the Kiwi carrier is selling daily flights between Auckland and Melbourne from Friday April 9.

While there is no guarantee, it could be a hint that quarantine travel between the two nations could kick off as early as this week.

Both countries’ borders have been effectively shut since March last year, with both countries requiring visitors to quarantine in state-managed hotels for two weeks upon arrival.

While some Australian states have been scrapping quarantine requirements for New Zealand arrivals, there has not been a bilateral agreement for free travel between the countries since the pandemic closed borders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the travel bubble has been a point of contention across the ditch, it is being argued that the benefits outweigh the risks for both countries.