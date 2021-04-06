New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that the travel bubble with Australia will begin on Monday, April 19th.

The bubble will remain open to all states unless there is an outbreak, at which time they will revert to a traffic light system.

If an area is green, travel can happen without quarantine or testing, if orange, testing is required on arrival and flights can be suspended for 72 hours.

If an outbreak is severe, travel will be suspended and hotel quarantine will be required.

This story is updating.