A plan by the Federal Government and tourist groups has pinned having all state border restrictions lifted by December 1, with a Tasman travel bubble opening up by November.

The group that includes Tourism Australia, the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Flight Centre and other industry leaders has put together the timeline for getting Australians travelling again.

Under the plans, as revealed by The Australian, the final state borders would come down on December 1.

New Zealanders would likely be able to travel to Australia with no quarantine by November, likely straight into Sydney.

Australians will get their first overseas travel without quarantine to New Zealand by January or February.

They are also likely to see cruises return between New Zealand, the Pacific and Australia by November, as long as there are less than 300 people on board.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday it was “possible” trans-Tasman travel could happen by December under a state-by-state approach that was likely to begin with NSW.

However, her Deputy Winston Peters said it could even begin earlier than that.“If we have the safe travel and tracing operations running as they should … then I think it [travel bubble] can be much, much sooner,” he told Channel 9’s Today Show.

“But it is over to the authorities to ensure that it happens both ways.

“Personally if we can ensure that both Australia and New Zealand are safe in what we seek to do, it is very important that we get our tourism back on track as fast as we possibly can.”