The consumer watchdog is again urging all drivers to check their vehicles for the potentially deadly Takata airbags as almost 200,000 impacted vehicles are on the road.

According to the Australian Consumer Competition Commission (ACCC) figures, over 228,000 faulty airbags remain in more than 196,000 vehicles since the products were first recalled.

The ACC warned that 8,000 of those vehicles had ‘critical;’ airbags that are considered so dangerous, the cars should not be driven.

ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said “It will also be more important than ever that as more people start to use their cars again, they check that their airbags are safe.’’

Car dealerships are still operating during the pandemic and will replace the airbags for free.

The Takata airbag recall is the world’s largest automotive recall, and the most significant compulsory recall in Australia’s history, affecting over four million airbags in three million vehicles.