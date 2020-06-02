Volkswagen has recalled 2627 Tiguan R-Line and 72 Touareg vehicles over fears a part of the car could detach and cause collisions.

The Tiguan R-Line vehicles sold between November 2016 and December 31, 2019, have a pretty noticeable defect.

“Due to deviations in the bonding process, the roof spoiler may partially or completely detach from the vehicle,” Volkswagen said in its recall notice.

The company has warned that detached roof spoilers could lead to “increased risk of an accident and/or injury to vehicle occupants and other road users”.

They have also recalled Touareg models that were sold between December last year until the end of May.

Some of the vehicles may have have been incorrectly welded in the gearbox oil pipe and could leak transmission fluid.

Volkswagen will contact all owners who are affected to arrange an inspection and repair the defect for free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you don’t want to wait for them to contact you, call the Volkswagen Recall Campaign Hotline on 1800 504 076 or contact your nearest Volkswagen dealer.