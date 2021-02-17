Easter in 2021 will (hopefully) look very different to what it did in 2020, so many will be hoping to catch up with loved ones from near and far. Why not take advantage of that sweet long weekend?

In a bid to get more people back in seats and up in the skies, Virgin Australia will be ramping up its flight frequency with more routes across Australia, including a new direct service from Melbourne.

If you’re looking to spend Easter in sunny Byron Bay and catch a glimpse of a Hemsworth, you’ll be able to fly there directly from Melbourne between March 29 and April 25.

It is expected this service will continue moving forward, so look forward to more beach adventures in the future!

The Melbourne routes that will also get more services include:

Melbourne – Cairns

Melbourne – Sunshine Coast

Melbourne – Gold Coast

Melbourne – Hobart

Melbourne – Launceston

This is subject to the borders staying open during the Easter holidays, however Virgin are currently offering a flexible flying policy.

“We have all worked hard to get to a place where we can enjoy these travel opportunities once again, with the added benefit of supporting vital jobs in our tourism destinations,” Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said.

“Our flexible flying policy gives confidence for travellers planning ahead these Easter School holidays, and the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine adds to the positive momentum around us.”