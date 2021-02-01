Those zones across the country are lighting up green and it is time to consider your next holiday in Australia – and Virgin wants to get you there!

The airline has launched a huge flight sale with very tempting fares to destinations across the country. Whether you have friends and family that you haven’t seen in months or you want to tick some things off your bucket list, 2021 is the year to do it.

For example, Virgin will be slinging flights from Melbourne to Sydney for just $78 one way. You’ll be soaking up those harbour views with a little more cash to splash in no time.

What about exploring the sandy beaches of beautiful Hamilton Island? One way fares are currently on sale from $179!

Ever wanted to indulge in our great political history and explore Canberra? Who hasn’t! Fares are currently on sale for $119 (trust me, that’s pretty good.)

If you’ve got some hesitation, it’s good to know that any change fees are waived up to June 30 2021.

Virgin’s Let The Good Times Fly Sale wraps up at 11:59PM February 8 AEST. Go on and make those travel dreams come to life – head here for all the deals.

