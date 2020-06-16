Alcohol sales may have been booming as the world went into lockdown but the return to the air for passengers won’t be the same.

Airlines including Virgin Australia, Qantas, Easyjet, KLM, Delta Air Lines and America Airlines are suspending all or part of their alcoholic drinks service in response to COVID-19.

Virgin Australia has said ‘Due to Government restrictions and health advice associated with COVID-19, we’ve introduced changes to our inflight service offering. While we continue to provide complimentary water and a snack for all guests, we have temporarily suspended alcohol service on board. We are continuing to review these measures in line with the latest medical advice, easing of travel restrictions and guest feedback.’

Qantas has also suspended their alcohol service, as well.

It comes as part of a widespread revision of the industry’s food and drinks service to minimise the number of interactions between crew and passengers to ensure a safe journey.

Virgin Australia have said the measures are temporary, with snacks and water still being provided for all passengers but no further food will be available to purchase.

Many airlines are limiting drink options to water only. As face masks must be kept on other than when passengers are eating and drinking. It’s a way of ensuring passengers are not slowly drinking their beverages.

You can get more details about Virgin Australia’s changes to services, here.