From mystery flights to fares at unseen prices, there has never been a better time to get an awesome deal on a fare with an airline – especially if there is an Australian destination on your bucket list.

If flying business class if something else you’ve always dreamed of (I mean, who doesn’t like free flowing drinks and comfy chairs?), then your moment has FINALLY arrived!

Virgin has launched a massive flight sale and has included some very cheap business class fares that will have you racing for your wallet.

For example, you can jet off from Melbourne to Sydney, Launceston, Newcastle or Adelaide on a one way fare for as little as $279! Insanity.

Other destinations Melburnians can enjoy also include Canberra, the Gold Coast, Hobart and the Sunshine Coast.

Don’t worry, economy hasn’t missing out either! You can fly between Melbourne to Adelaide one way for as little as $67. A STEAL!

If you want to snap these seats up, you’ll have to be quick. The offer ends at 11:59pm March 29 AEST unless sold out prior. See all the deals right here.

