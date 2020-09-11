Virgin Australian has announced it will offer all Australians flexible options on bookings until January next year.

Virgin Australia has announced it will offer Australians flexible options on bookings until January next year.

Under a new customer policy, travellers will be able to make unlimited changes to their flight bookings without having to pay any fees.

“Whilst there is still uncertainty around border restrictions, we know that Australians want to start booking their travel and our Passenger Promise will give travellers the peace of mind they need to make a booking now,” a Virgin spokesperson said.

“We’re hopeful that borders will reopen by Christmas and this new initiative to help get travellers on their next flight is the right step forward to rebooting the Australian tourism industry.”

The flexible booking changes are set to end on January 31, 2021.

Under the company’s ‘passenger promise’ travellers will be subject to a number of extra measures to ensure they are comfortable flying during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will undertake a health screening questionnaire, increased social distancing measures and hygiene practices will be in place.

All passengers will also get a complimentary facemask and hand sanitiser kit.