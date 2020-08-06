Virgin Australia boss Paul Scurrah has said he doesn’t believe overseas flights will restart overseas travel for up to three years.

On Wednesday, the airline announced that its discount airline TigerAir would close and 3000 jobs would be lost.

He also said that long-haul flights would also be on hold for a foreseeable future, saying “We do aspire to fly long haul again, we just can’t see it coming back in the next few years.’’

Those working for Virgin’s international flights, the TigerAir brand and in regional areas are likely to be offered voluntary redundancy packages first.