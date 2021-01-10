Victoria will move to introduce a new ‘traffic light’ system for Victorians seeking to travel across all states in Australia from Monday.

The change in border controls comes following outbreaks in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia which led to the closure of the Victorian border.

Victorians will now need a permit to travel across the designated green zones across the country.

Those who plan on travelling to amber zones in Australia will need a permit and, upon their return, will need to isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Meanwhile, Victorians will not be allowed to travel to red zones.

Currently, both New South Wales and the greater Brisbane region are the only areas classified as red zones by Victorian authorities. The Herald Sun reports that the status of both of those locations is currently being reconsidered by the state’s chief health officer Dr Brett Sutton.

The new system is expected to come into effect from this evening, with permits to be made available online.

The move comes after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian called on other states to better communicate their plans to shut out those from her state.

“I just ask our other state leaders to please talk to us before they close the border to New South Wales, and give us a chance to demonstrate our capacity to get on top of the virus without adversely impacting our citizens,” Ms Berejiklian implored on Sunday.