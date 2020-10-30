Victorians will now be able to fly to Singapore from November 6 after suppressing the second wave of coronavirus.

Anyone who wishes to travel can now apply for an Air Travel Pass from today (October 30). Applicants but have been in Australia in the past 14 consecutive days prior to entry.

Visitors will be subject to a COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test upon arrival at the airport. They’ll then need to go to a declared place of accommodation to wait for test results to come through and must remain isolated, just like in Australia.

If the results come back negative, they are free to go and explore Singapore.

Visitors will also need to download and register for the TraceTogether contact tracing app prior to travelling to Singapore and keep it active during their stay, and not delete until 14 days after returning home.

For more information on travelling to Singapore, head here.

