Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a new scheme which will see 120,000 vouchers worth $200 be handed out in a bid to boost tourism in regional Victoria.

Travellers will need to spend at least $400 in accommodation, attractions or tours to be able to benefit from the scheme which is expected to be up and running in December.

“Whether it’s a day-trip with the family or a tour along our stunning coast, we’re helping more people get out and enjoy the best Victoria has to offer,” Andrews said in a statement.

“This funding will help tourism businesses bounce back from the challenges of this year – welcoming more visitors and employing more Victorians.”

The scheme is part of a $465 million Victorian Tourism Recovery Package which will help the sector recover from both the bushfires and the pandemic.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
Regional Victoria travel Vouchers