Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a new scheme which will see 120,000 vouchers worth $200 be handed out in a bid to boost tourism in regional Victoria.

Travellers will need to spend at least $400 in accommodation, attractions or tours to be able to benefit from the scheme which is expected to be up and running in December.

“Whether it’s a day-trip with the family or a tour along our stunning coast, we’re helping more people get out and enjoy the best Victoria has to offer,” Andrews said in a statement.

“This funding will help tourism businesses bounce back from the challenges of this year – welcoming more visitors and employing more Victorians.”

The scheme is part of a $465 million Victorian Tourism Recovery Package which will help the sector recover from both the bushfires and the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement