South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has announced when SA will once again permit Victorians to enter their state.

Marshall revealed during a press conference that South Australia will be opening up the border “within two weeks.”

Those heading over the border will be subject to a mandatory self-isolation period once they enter SA.

Meanwhile, members of cross-border communities will not be expected to undergo weekly testing as of 12:01 Wednesday morning.

The news comes as Victoria records its fourth straight day of no new cases of COVID-19 in the state.