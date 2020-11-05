Victorians returning home from abroad could soon be quarantining at home instead of hotels upon their return to Australia.

The inquiry into the bungled hotel quarantine program that led to Victoria’s second wave of COVID-19 is expected to recommend the home quarantine when the state reopens to travellers from overseas.

The recommendation is expected to come with the caveats that those quarantining would need to have a stable place of residence and negative COVID-19 test results returned.

Those testing positive to the virus would still need to quarantine in a hotel or designated facility.

Interim findings from the inquiry will be handed down today and will lay out how Victoria resumes accepting overseas travellers after suspending the quarantine program in early July.

The program’s suspension followed suspected breaches in quarantine protocols among workers.

Last week, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed said that the government would consider the recommendations made by the inquiry.

“We need to look at what is in that report but as soon as we can safely have that system set up and have those flights returning, we will,” Mr Andrews said last week.

“I am very confident we will be able to have that well before Christmas … probably toward the end of November.”

The interim report will be handed down following six consecutive days on which Victoria has recorded zero new cases of the virus.