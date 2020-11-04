Victorians could be allowed to travel to any other Australian state as early as December, as other states move to acknowledge Victoria’s sustained low case numbers.

On Wednesday, Victoria recorded another day of zero new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, notching up five consecutive days in a row without a positive test result.

New South Wales, Western Australia and South Australia have already signalled that they will be throwing open their borders to Victorian this month.

Meanwhile, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk agreed to a national commitment to lift all states borders before Christmas.

Regional Victorians are free to enter the Northern Territory now, however, Melburnians are subject to a mandatory quarantine period upon arrival.

Tasmania’s border will open up to people from New South Wales this Friday, with many expecting the island state to make a call on Victoria next month, while no announcement has been made by the ACT as yet.

Victoria currently has 30 known, active cases of the virus throughout the state, with two people in hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The state’s daily case average now sits at just 1.7.